Lakers’ Ingram out for season with deep venous thrombosis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a deep venous thrombosis in his right arm.

The Lakers announced their decision on the former No. 2 overall draft pick Saturday.

Ingram has missed the Lakers’ past two games after he developed shoulder pain following a morning shootaround last Monday. The swingman is averaging a career-best 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, along with 3.0 assists.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said earlier this week that Ingram had pain whenever he attempted to lift his arm.

Los Angeles also might be without Lonzo Ball for the rest of the season with a sprained ankle.

The Lakers (30-35) are in 10th place in the Western Conference.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

