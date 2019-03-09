Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
James Madison defeats Towson 74-73 in CAA tourney

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Matt Lewis and Dwight Wilson scored 26 points apiece as James Madison narrowly beat Towson 74-73 in the first round of the Colonial Conference Tourney on Saturday.

Lewis shot 9 for 11 from the foul line. Wilson also had seven rebounds for the Dukes.

Brian Fobbs had 18 points for the Tigers (10-22). Tobias Howard added 10 points. Allen Betrand had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC

com

Colorado comeback gives Buffs 78-67 win over USC

Saturday’s Scores

Clyburn scores 20 to lift UNLV over Colorado St. 65-60

