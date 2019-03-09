Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
James leads Wyoming over New Mexico 88-81

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Justin James had 28 points and 12 rebounds as Wyoming beat New Mexico 88-81 on Saturday. A.J. Banks added 20 points for the Cowboys.

Hunter Thompson had 14 points for Wyoming (8-23, 4-14 Mountain West Conference). Jake Hendricks added 11 points.

Carlton Bragg scored a career-high 22 points and had 20 rebounds for the Lobos (13-17, 7-11). Makuach Maluach added 18 points. Vance Jackson had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cowboys leveled the season series against the Lobos with the win. New Mexico defeated Wyoming 83-53 on Jan. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

