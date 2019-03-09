Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jackson leads Grambling St. over Alabama A&M 66-58

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Devante Jackson had 14 points off the bench to lead Grambling State to a 66-58 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Prince Moss had 14 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (16-15, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Axel Mpoyo added seven rebounds.

Dallas Polk-Hilliard, who was second on the Tigers in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).

Andre Kennedy had 21 points for the Bulldogs (5-27, 4-14), who have now lost eight straight games. Gerron Scissum added 10 points.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Alabama A&M defeated Grambling State 65-60 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

