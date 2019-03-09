Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Howell, McKinnis lift Jackson St. over Alabama St. 82-70

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Chris Howell and Jayveous McKinnis scored 19 points apiece as Jackson State defeated Alabama State 82-70 on Saturday. Venjie Wallis added 15 points for the Tigers. McKinnis also had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers.

Jontrell Walker had 12 points for Jackson State (13-18, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jackson State put up 46 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Leon Daniels scored a season-high 21 points for the Hornets (11-18, 9-9), who have now lost four straight games. Fausto Pichardo added 13 points. Tobi Ewuosho had nine rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Hornets with the win. Alabama State defeated Jackson State 59-57 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s Scores

6:59 pm
Shiffrin clinches record 15th World Cup victory this season

Shiffrin clinches record 15th World Cup victory this season

6:48 pm
Colorado comeback gives Buffs 78-67 win over USC

Colorado comeback gives Buffs 78-67 win over USC

5:24 pm
Saturday’s Scores
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

Shiffrin clinches record 15th World Cup victory this season
Sports

Shiffrin clinches record 15th World Cup victory this season

Colorado comeback gives Buffs 78-67 win over USC
Sports

Colorado comeback gives Buffs 78-67 win over USC

Scroll to top
Skip to content