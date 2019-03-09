Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Harper walks in first plate appearance with Phillies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper drew a five-pitch walk on Saturday in his first spring training plate appearance since signing a record contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The six-time All-Star outfielder signed a $330 million, 13-year contract last week, the largest deal in baseball history.

Batting third as the designated hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays, Harper took four straight pitches after a mighty swing and miss. Rhys Hoskins followed with a mammoth two-run homer.

Wearing No. 3, Harper earned a loud ovation from fans at Spectrum Field.

The 26-year-old Harper played his first seven seasons for the Washington Nationals. He was the 2015 NL MVP.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

1:20 am
Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

11:19 pm
Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

10:24 pm
Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres
Sports

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets
Sports

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1
News

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Scroll to top
Skip to content