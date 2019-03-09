Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Griffin lifts Southern Miss over UTSA 81-48

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tyree Griffin tallied 13 points and 11 assists to lift Southern Miss to an 81-48 win over UTSA on Saturday.

Dominic Magee had 19 points and six rebounds for Southern Miss (19-11, 11-7 Conference USA). LaDavius Draine added 13 points and six rebounds. Leonard Harper-Baker had seven rebounds for the hosts.

Southern Miss posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

UTSA put up 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Giovanni De Nicolao had 18 points for the Roadrunners (17-14, 11-7). Atem Bior added seven rebounds. Adrian Rodriguez had nine rebounds.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners this season. Southern Miss defeated UTSA 78-71 on Feb. 14.

