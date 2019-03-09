Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Former Patriots TE Allen agrees to 2-year deal with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Tight end Dwayne Allen has agreed to a $7 million, two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins after helping the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl last month.

Allen made nine starts for the Patriots during the regular season, his seventh in the NFL, and was used primarily as a blocker. He made only three receptions but has 139 career catches and 20 touchdowns.

Rookie Mike Gesicki was Miami’s leading receiver among tight ends last year with 22 catches. Tight ends A.J. Derby and MarQueis Gray become free agents this offseason.

Allen’s deal was confirmed Saturday by his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

1:20 am
Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

11:19 pm
Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

10:24 pm
Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres
Sports

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets
Sports

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1
News

Gold Pan Still Alive as CC Upsets Denver, 2-1

Scroll to top
Skip to content