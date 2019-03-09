Elmore powers Marshall’s 76-61 comeback win over FAU

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jon Elmore had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Marshall rallied from 17 points down in the first half to beat Florida Atlantic 76-61 on Saturday.

Jarrod West had 17 points for Marshall (18-13, 11-7 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight win after its largest comeback of the season. Taevion Kinsey added 11 points and C.J. Burks had 11 and six rebounds.

Michael Forrest had 15 points for the Owls (17-14, 8-10). Xavian Stapleton added 13 points and Anthony Adger had 12.

The Thundering Herd improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. Marshall defeated Florida Atlantic 96-84 on Jan. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

