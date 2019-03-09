Brajkovic helps Davidson eke past Richmond 73-69

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic hit a jumper and followed with a layup in the final 90 seconds to give Davidson its first lead since the opening minutes and the Wildcats held on to beat Richmond 73-69 on Saturday.

Davidson trailed 66-63 after Richmond’s Jacob Gilyard drained a trey with 2:22 remaining in the game. Brajkovic split a pair of free throws and then scored four straight points to put Davidson ahead 68-66 with 45 seconds left. Jon Axel Gudmunsson made five free throws down the stretch to seal the win for the Wildcats (23-8, 14-4 Atlantic 10 Conference).

With the win Davidson clinched the No. 2 seed in the conference tourney which begins in Brooklyn Wednesday. Richmond is the 11th seed.

Gudmunsson finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Kellan Grady added 17 points and Brajkovic totaled 16 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Golden Grant led Richmond (12-19, 6-12) with 20 points and Gilyard added 17.