Atletico beats Leganes 1-0 to put pressure on Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Atletico Madrid beat Leganes 1-0 to put some pressure on Barcelona at the top of Spanish league on Saturday.

Second-placed Atletico pulled to within four points of Barcelona before the leader hosted struggler Rayo Vallecano later.

Atletico rested regular starters ahead of the Champions League match at Juventus on Tuesday, when the Spanish side will look to defend a 2-0 first-leg win and reach the quarterfinals.

Substitute Saul Niguez scored the sole goal in the 50th minute, when he finished off the rebound of his own penalty kick that was initially saved by Leganes goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Coach Diego Simeone didn’t start first-choice players Niguez, Alvaro Morata, Thomas Lemar and Juanfran Torres, while Diego Godin and Jorge “Koke” Resurreccion both served suspensions. Diego Costa, Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez were out injured.

Niguez went on at halftime to substitute Andres Solano, who made his first-team debut, and broke the deadlock after Angel Correa was tripped inside the area by Leganes’ Kenneth Omeruo.

Thomas Partey went close to a second goal a minute after Niguez’s goal with a long strike that hit the crossbar. Lemar, who substituted Antoine Griezmann at halftime, also struck the woodwork with a free kick in the 62nd.

Elsewhere, fifth-place Alaves was held by Eibar at home to 1-1.

