AP source: Chiefs sign RB Hyde to $2.8M contract for 2019

A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with Carlos Hyde, giving them another veteran running back in their thin backfield.

The deal includes $1.6 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with the terms. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the terms were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old Hyde was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, and the Chiefs moved swiftly in inviting him for a visit. They were seeking help behind Damien Williams and Darrel Williams, who became their top two running backs when Kareem Hunt was released last season.

Hyde was a second-round pick of the 49ers in 2014. He signed with the Browns last year, then was traded in October to the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick.

