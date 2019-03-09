Antetokounmpo powers Bucks past Hornets for 50th win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-114 on Saturday night for their NBA-best 50th victory.

Brook Lopez added 25 points and eight rebounds as the Bucks used a second-half surge to knock out the Hornets. It’s just the second 50-win season in the past 30 years for Milwaukee (50-16), which went 52-30 during the 2000-01 season and reached the Eastern Conference finals.

The Bucks went 17 for 44 from 3-point range and placed six players in double figures. Malcolm Brogdon and reserve Nikola Mirotic each scored 18 points, and Donte DiVincenzo and Eric Bledsoe had 11 points apiece.

Kemba Walker paced Charlotte (30-36) with 25 points, and reserve Frank Kaminsky had 16.