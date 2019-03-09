Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ajayi carries South Alabama past Appalachian St. 78-71

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Ajayi matched his season high with 26 points as South Alabama got past Appalachian State 78-71 on Saturday.

Trhae Mitchell had 18 points and 11 rebounds for South Alabama (15-16, 8-10 Sun Belt Conference). Kory Holden added 15 points. Herb McGee had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the visiting team.

Justin Forrest had 21 points for the Mountaineers (11-20, 6-12). Ronshad Shabazz added 16 points. Bennett Holley had eight rebounds.

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers for the season. South Alabama defeated Appalachian State 79-73 on Jan. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
MacKinnon Grubauer lead Avs to 3-0 win over Sabres

MacKinnon Grubauer lead Avs to 3-0 win over Sabres

3:53 pm
Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

1:20 am
Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

11:19 pm
MacKinnon Grubauer lead Avs to 3-0 win over Sabres
Sports

MacKinnon Grubauer lead Avs to 3-0 win over Sabres

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres
Sports

Rantanen, Avalanche to host the Sabres

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets
Sports

Thompson returns with 39, Warriors bounce back, beat Nuggets

Scroll to top
Skip to content