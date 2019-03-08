Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Woods scores 20 to lead Portland St. over Montana 81-69

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Holland Woods had 20 points as Portland State stretched its home winning streak to seven games, defeating Montana 81-69 on Thursday night.

Deante Strickland had 19 points for Portland State (15-15, 10-9 Big Sky Conference). Sal Nuhu added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Sayeed Pridgett had 28 points — 23 in the second half — for the Grizzlies (22-8, 15-4). Ahmaad Rorie added 13 points.

The Vikings improved to 2-0 against the Grizzlies this season and dropped Montana into a tie with Northern Colorado for first place in the Big Sky. Montana plays at Sacramento state on Saturday and Northern Colorado hosts Northern Arizona to wrap up the regular season.

Sixth-place Portland State, which could still finish tied for fourth, finishes out the regular season against Montana State at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Davis scores 28 to lift N Colorado over S Utah 70-53

Davis scores 28 to lift N Colorado over S Utah 70-53

11:14 pm
Bey, Gatling lead surging Colorado to 93-68 pasting of UCLA

Bey, Gatling lead surging Colorado to 93-68 pasting of UCLA

9:38 pm
Radulov hat trick, Bishop shutout as Stars beat Avs 4-0

Radulov hat trick, Bishop shutout as Stars beat Avs 4-0

9:19 pm
Davis scores 28 to lift N Colorado over S Utah 70-53
Sports

Davis scores 28 to lift N Colorado over S Utah 70-53

Bey, Gatling lead surging Colorado to 93-68 pasting of UCLA
Sports

Bey, Gatling lead surging Colorado to 93-68 pasting of UCLA

Radulov hat trick, Bishop shutout as Stars beat Avs 4-0
Sports

Radulov hat trick, Bishop shutout as Stars beat Avs 4-0

Scroll to top
Skip to content