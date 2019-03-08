Update on the latest sports

SOCCER-US WOMEN-EQUAL PAY

National team women’s soccer players sue for equal pay

UNDATED (AP) — Players for the U.S. women’s national soccer team have filed a federal class-action lawsuit seeking equal pay to their male counterparts.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. It alleges gender-based discrimination by the U.S. Soccer Federation. It comes just three months before the team will defend its title at the Women’s World Cup.

The players allege they have been subject to ongoing institutionalized gender discrimination, including unequal pay, despite having the same job responsibilities as the men’s national players.

The 28 current members of the national team player pool joined in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court.

The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association was not party to the lawsuit, but in a statement said it “supports the plaintiffs’ goal of eliminating gender-based discrimination by USSF.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation did not have immediate comment.

WORLD CUP-WOMEN’S GIANT SLALOM

Vlhova wins giant slalom, Shiffrin closes in on season title

SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin closed in on her first women’s World Cup giant slalom trophy Friday after placing third in the penultimate race of the season, which was won by world champion Petra Vlhova.

Shiffrin leads her Slovakian rival by 97 points in the discipline standings with only one event remaining at next week’s World Cup Finals in Soldeu, Andorra. A race win is worth 100 points.

After three overall and six slalom championships, it would be the 10th career crystal globe and third of the season for Shiffrin, who is also in the hunt for the super-G title.

Vlhova built on her commanding first-run lead of nearly a half-second to beat Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.11 seconds.

Shiffrin, who was 1.33 behind in fourth after the opening run, posted the fastest time in the final run and improved to third, 0.60 behind Vlhova. Tessa Worley of France, who was runner-up in the GS standings before the race, finished seventh to drop out of contention.

It was Shiffrin’s first race in 17 days after sitting out events in Crans-Montana and Sochi to recharge following the world championships and a parallel city event in Sweden.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL-AMERICAN AWARDS

UConn’s Collier named AAC player of the year

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s Napheesa Collier, averaging a double-double this season, is the player of the year and defensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference.

The senior forward on Friday becomes the first player to earn both awards in the same AAC season.

Her coach, Geno Auriemma, whose team has never lost an AAC game, was named coach of the year. Teammate Christyn Williams was honored as the league’s freshman of the year.

Collier is averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for UConn (28-2, 12-2 AAC), which has gone 117-0 since the league was formed in 2013 and has won all five conference tournaments.

Cincinnati’s Florence Sifa was selected the AAC’s newcomer of the year, UCF’s Kayla Thigpen was honored as sixth player of the year and Tulane’s Krystal Freeman was the league’s most improved player.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-PLAYER OF THE YEAR RACES

Top-player races in power conferences enter final weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The top conferences in college basketball are wrapping up regular-season play, along with the races to determine each league’s player of the year.

The five power conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference — conclude regular-season play this weekend.

There’s also Tennessee’s Grant Williams in the Southeastern Conference. And in the Big Ten, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston has made his case in by leading a Spartans team battling injury trouble.

OBIT-DAN JENKINS

Dan Jenkins, sports writing great and author, dies at 89

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Dan Jenkins, the sports writing great and best-selling author whose career covered Ben Hogan to Tiger Woods, began with Western Union and ended with Twitter, has died. He was 89.

Jenkins began his career at The Fort Worth Press and rose to stardom at Sports Illustrated with his two loves, college football and golf. He also wrote for Playboy and joined Golf Digest in 1985. Jenkins continued to write books, including a memoir called, “His Ownself.” His best-sellers included “Semi-Tough,” ”Baja Oklahoma” and “Dead Solid Perfect.”

Jenkins covered his first major at the 1951 Masters, won by his beloved Hogan. Starting with the 1969 PGA Championship, he covered 179 consecutive majors. The streak ended when his health kept him from going to Royal Liverpool for the British Open in 2014.

His last major was the Masters last year.

Jenkins became only the third golf writer to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2012, following Bernard Darwin and Herbert Warren Wind.