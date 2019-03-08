UConn’s Samuelson to miss American tourney with back injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn All-American Katie Lou Samuelson will not play in the American Athletic Conference tournament this weekend because of a back injury suffered last Saturday against Houston.

The 6-foot-3 senior, who was voted to the conference’s first team on Friday, is averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Samuelson was hurt in the first half of Saturday’s 83-61 home victory over Houston in a collision while diving for a loose ball. She also missed UConn’s 57-47 win at South Florida on Monday night.

The second-ranked Huskies (28-2, 16-0) are the top seed in the AAC tournament and will face either East Carolina or SMU in the quarterfinals Saturday at 2 p.m.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25