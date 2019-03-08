Troy looks to end streak vs CCU

Troy (11-18, 4-13) vs. Coastal Carolina (15-14, 9-8)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina looks to extend Troy’s conference losing streak to seven games. Troy’s last Sun Belt win came against the Arkansas State Red Wolves 84-79 on Feb. 9. Coastal Carolina is coming off a 92-70 win at home over South Alabama in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Coastal Carolina’s Zac Cuthbertson has averaged 18.5 points and 8.1 rebounds while Devante Jones has put up 13.9 points. For the Trojans, Alex Hicks has averaged 12.3 points and 8.2 rebounds while Javan Johnson has put up 10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.

ACCURATE ALEX: Hicks has connected on 31.7 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also made 58 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Chanticleers are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 15-9 when they exceed 61 points. The Trojans are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 11-6 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Troy has scored 67.2 points per game and allowed 77.8 over its six-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina attempts more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Chanticleers have averaged 23.2 foul shots per game this season.

