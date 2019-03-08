Stephen Curry surprises girl who helped with shoe design

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry dropped in on a television interview to surprise a 9-year-old girl who helped design the inside of the latest version of the Golden State Warriors star’s signature shoe.

Riley Morrison of Napa, California, was doing an interview Friday on CBS about the shoes and Curry when he walked in. He gave her a pair of the new shoes and rebounded for her while she shot baskets.

Riley was invited to help design the Curry 6 model after she initially wrote to tell him she couldn’t buy his Curry 5 shoes because they weren’t available for girls on the Under Armour website. They were only marketed to boys. The two-time MVP and five-time All-Star replied with an apology, saying in a handwritten response that he’s been working with the company to remedy the situation.

He also invited her to the Warriors home game on Friday, which was International Women’s Day.

