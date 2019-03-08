Siena meets Rider in MAAC quarters

No. 5 seed Siena (16-15, 11-7) vs. No. 4 seed Rider (16-14, 11-7)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MAAC semifinals is up for grabs as Siena and Rider prepare to meet. The only regular season meeting came on Feb. 10, when the Saints outshot Rider from the field 36 percent to 33.9 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to the 59-57 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Jalen Pickett is averaging 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists to lead the way for the Saints. Evan Fisher is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 15.7 points and six rebounds per game. The Broncs have been led by Stevie Jordan, who is averaging 12.6 points and 4.4 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Pickett has either made or assisted on 66 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 48 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Saints. Rider has 62 assists on 90 field goals (68.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Siena has assists on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Rider has attempted the 11th-most free throws in the nation at 24.6 per game. Siena has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.2 foul shots per game (ranked 290th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com