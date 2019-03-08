Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sanford scores 14 to lead Toledo over E. Michigan 64-58

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jaelan Sanford had 14 points and six rebounds as Toledo beat Eastern Michigan 64-58 on Friday night.

Spencer Littleson had 14 points for Toledo (25-6, 13-5 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Marreon Jackson added 13 points. Nate Navigato had 10 points for the hosts.

Paul Jackson had 17 points for the Eagles (15-16, 9-9). Elijah Minnie added 15 points and eight rebounds. James Thompson IV had 11 rebounds.

The Rockets evened the season series against the Eagles with the win. Eastern Michigan defeated Toledo 76-69 on Feb. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Friday’s Scores

Friday’s Scores

7:39 pm
Landeskog out 4-to-6 weeks with upper-body injury

Landeskog out 4-to-6 weeks with upper-body injury

4:47 pm
Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

4:46 am
Friday’s Scores
Sports

Friday’s Scores

Landeskog out 4-to-6 weeks with upper-body injury
Sports

Landeskog out 4-to-6 weeks with upper-body injury

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force
Sports

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

Scroll to top
Skip to content