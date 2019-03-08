Roma hires Ranieri as coach until the end of the season

ROME (AP) — Roma has appointed Claudi Ranieri as interim coach until the end of the season after firing Eusebio Di Francesco following the Italian team’s elimination from the Champions League.

The 67-year-old Ranieri flew into Rome on Friday and signed a contract until June 30.

It will be the Rome-born Ranieri’s second spell as coach of the capital club, having previously been in charge from 2009-11.

Ranieri says, “I’m delighted to be coming back home. When Roma call you, it’s impossible to say no.”

Ranieri, who led surprising Leicester to the 2015-16 English Premier League title, was fired from Fulham last week.

Roma announced on Thursday that De Francesco resigned a day after the team lost to Porto in the round of 16 in the Champions League.

That defeat came on the heels of a 3-0 loss to crosstown rival Lazio in Serie A, with the team fifth in the standings and in danger of missing out on the Champions League next season.

Roma sports director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, known as Monchi, left the club on Friday by mutual consent.

