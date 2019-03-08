Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Roger Penske received kidney from son in 2017 at Mayo Clinic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Motorsports giant Roger Penske disclosed Friday that he received a kidney transplant shortly after the 2017 IndyCar season finale.

Penske told The Associated Press he received the kidney from his son, Greg.

The 82-year-old owner of Team Penske and the Penske Corp. kept the transplant private and was working and at the race track roughly 10 days after the procedure.

It came up Friday as Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske, was discussing his own hip replacement surgery done at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Cindric noted doctors had him up and using a walker four hours after surgery, and that prompted Penske to reveal his transplant.

“When I did that transplant, we were up at the end of the day. They said ‘Would you get up and walk over to the window?'” Penske said. “Next day, I’m over in my son’s room. They get you going. It’s amazing. It’s a good spot, good spot.”

The transplant came only a few days after Penske driver Josef Newgarden won the IndyCar title.

___

More AP IndyCar coverage: https://apnews.com/IndyCar

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

4:46 am
N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

4:46 am
USC seeks revenge on Colorado

USC seeks revenge on Colorado

4:46 am
Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force
Sports

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona
Sports

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

USC seeks revenge on Colorado
Sports

USC seeks revenge on Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content