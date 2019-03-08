Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Raiders sign S Erik Harris to 2-year deal

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed safety Erik Harris to a two-year contract.

Harris was eligible to become a restricted free agent next week before agreeing to the new deal Friday that reportedly is worth up to $6.5 million with $2.5 million in guaranteed money.

Harris started his professional career in the CFL. He was mostly a special teams player in 2016 with New Orleans and 2017 in Oakland with just five defensive snaps those years.

Harris then emerged as a more regular contributor for the Raiders last season. He started four games and played 429 snaps on defense, while remaining a key special teams player. Harris had 49 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

4:46 am
N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

4:46 am
USC seeks revenge on Colorado

USC seeks revenge on Colorado

4:46 am
Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force
Sports

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona
Sports

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

USC seeks revenge on Colorado
Sports

USC seeks revenge on Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content