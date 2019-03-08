Peterson helps Washington upset Utah 64-54

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Missy Peterson matched her career high with 23 points and 11th-seeded Washington upset six-seed Utah 64-54 on Thursday night in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Washington (10-20) trailed 26-24 with 4:35 left in the second quarter before scoring the final 10 points of the half. Peterson had the first eight points of that burst. The Huskies kept the momentum going in the third quarter, scoring the first six points to extend their advantage to 40-26. The lead grew to 18 before the Utes (20-10) rallied to within 57-50 in the fourth quarter with 2:17 left, but Peterson hit a foul-line jumper to stem the tide and end all hopes of the miraculous comeback.

The Huskies will face third-seed Oregon State on Friday night in the quarterfinals.

Megan Huff led Utah with 10 points and 17 rebounds. The team’s leading scorer for the season, averaging 20 points a game, was just 3 for 15 from the field.

It’s been a rough last six weeks for Utah. The Utes had risen to No. 14 in the Top 25 after beating Stanford and were 18-1 on the season. Then the team was hit hard by injuries. Utah dropped eight of its final 10 regular-season games. The team lost three players to knee injuries, including freshman standout Dre’Una Edwards in the last meeting with the Huskies. She was averaging 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. The Utes also lost senior Daneesha Provo, who was averaging 13.5 points in the first 13 games this season.