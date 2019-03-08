Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Parham scores 41 to lead VMI past W. Carolina 96-83

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Bubba Parham had a career-high 41 points as VMI beat Western Carolina 96-83 in a Southern Conference Tourney quarterfinal on Friday.

Parham made 6 of 8 3-pointers and shot 17 for 18 from the line.

Carlos Dotson tied a season high with 27 points and had 13 rebounds for the Catamounts (7-25). Kameron Gibson added 23 points. Marc Gosselin had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Landeskog out 4-to-6 weeks with upper-body injury

Landeskog out 4-to-6 weeks with upper-body injury

4:47 pm
Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

4:46 am
N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

4:46 am
Landeskog out 4-to-6 weeks with upper-body injury
Sports

Landeskog out 4-to-6 weeks with upper-body injury

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force
Sports

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona
Sports

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

Scroll to top
Skip to content