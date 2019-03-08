Nittany Lions part ways with Washington after 12 seasons

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Penn State parted ways Friday with women’s basketball coach Coquese Washington after 12 seasons.

The Nittany Lions completed a 12-18 season with a 65-57 loss to Wisconsin this week in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Washington won three consecutive conference crowns from 2012-14. But after posting a 16-16 mark last season the Nittany Lions were even worse this season — a swoon that sealed her fate. Athletic director Sandy Barbour issued a statement, saying both sides knew the program wasn’t where it needed to be and a change was needed. Washington also issued a statement, thanking the school for the opportunity.

The former Notre Dame star and WNBA player went 209-169 during her tenure and made four NCAA Tournament appearances.