Navy faces Colgate in Patriot League semis

No. 5 seed Navy (12-18, 9-10) vs. No. 1 seed Colgate (22-10, 14-5)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Semifinals, Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Sunday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Patriot League championship game is up for grabs as Navy and Colgate are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 23, when the Raiders outshot Navy 58.7 percent to 40 percent and hit 12 more 3-pointers en route to the 22-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The Midshipmen are led by seniors George Kiernan and Hasan Abdullah. Kiernan has averaged 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while Abdullah has put up 10.1 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Raiders have been led by Rapolas Ivanauskas and Jordan Burns. Ivanauskas has averaged 16.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while Burns has put up 15.5 points and 5.8 assists per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Abdullah has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Navy field goals over the last three games. Abdullah has accounted for 10 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Colgate has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.6 points while giving up 67.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Midshipmen have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Raiders. Colgate has 45 assists on 81 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Navy has assists on 42 of 70 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy and Colgate are the class of the Patriot League when it comes to offensive rebounding. The Midshipmen are ranked first among conference teams with an offensive rebounding percentage of 31.7, 11.7 offensive boards per game. The Raiders are ranked second with an offensive rebound percentage of 30, 9.6 per game.

