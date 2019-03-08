Monmouth meets Quinnipiac in MAAC quarters

Monmouth (12-20, 11-8) vs. No. 3 seed Quinnipiac (16-13, 11-7)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth is set to square off against Quinnipiac in the quarterfinals of the MAAC tournament. Quinnipiac swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 24, when Monmouth made only four 3-pointers on 19 attempts while the Bobcats went 13 for 31 from distance on their way to a 12-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Quinnipiac’s Cameron Young has averaged 23 points and five rebounds while Rich Kelly has put up 13.4 points and 4.2 assists. For the Hawks, Ray Salnave has averaged 12.2 points while Deion Hammond has put up 11.7 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Young has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Quinnipiac is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Bobcats are 10-13 when opponents score more than 60 points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Quinnipiac has an assist on 37 of 57 field goals (64.9 percent) across its past three outings while Monmouth has assists on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams. The Bobcats have averaged 14.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

