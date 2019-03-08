Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mariners 3B Kyle Seager removed with apparent wrist injury

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager has been removed from a spring training game after appearing to injure his left wrist diving for a groundball.

Seager extended toward foul territory but couldn’t stop a hard grounder hit by Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs in the fourth inning Friday night. Seager’s glove jammed into the dirt, causing his wrist to bend awkwardly. Seager took off the mitt and favored his wrist and hand while Baez ran out his double.

Seager stayed in the game for one batter before exiting during a pitching change. He was replaced by prospect Shed Long.

Associated Press

Associated Press

