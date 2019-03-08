Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

LSU suspends head men’s basketball coach Will Wade

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU has suspended coach Will Wade indefinitely amid reports about his conversations with a person convicted last year of funneling money to the families of basketball recruits.

LSU Chancellor F. King Alexander and athletic director Joe Alleva said in a joint statement Friday that assistant Tony Benford will assume interim head coaching duties until LSU can ensure that Wade’s recruiting tactics have been in full compliance with NCAA and university policies.

Tenth-ranked LSU is in the midst of one of the more successful seasons in program history and can guarantee at least a share of the SEC regular season title with a victory Saturday over Vanderbilt.

A Yahoo report on Thursday included excerpts of a wire-tapped phone conversation with Christian Dawkins, who is one of several people convicted in October of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for funneling illegal payments to families of recruits to Louisville, Kansas and North Carolina State. Dawkins also is a defendant in a federal bribery case scheduled for trial scheduled for April 22.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

4:46 am
N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

4:46 am
USC seeks revenge on Colorado

USC seeks revenge on Colorado

4:46 am
Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force
Sports

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona
Sports

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

USC seeks revenge on Colorado
Sports

USC seeks revenge on Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content