Lions release veteran, banged-up offensive guard T.J. Lang

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have cut offensive guard T.J. Lang.

Detroit made the move Friday, releasing the banged-up veteran with one season left on his three-year contract. The 31-year-old Lang played a career-low six games last season and went on injured reserve in November with a neck injury. His career has also been stunted by neck, hip injuries and a concussion.

Green Bay drafted the Detroit-area native and former Eastern Michigan standout in the fourth round of the 2009 draft. He became a starter for the Packers during the last six seasons of his eight-year stint with the franchise. Lang has started 113 of the 138 career games.

The Lions say Lang represented everything you could want from a football player and team captain.

