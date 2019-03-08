LA Rams sign veteran safety Eric Weddle to 2-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran safety Eric Weddle has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams announced the deal Friday. They also released starting linebacker Mark Barron.

Weddle joins the NFC champions after a 12-year pro career with San Diego and Baltimore, where he spent the past three season. The six-time Pro Bowl selection was released Tuesday after starting all 16 games for the Ravens last year.

The 34-year-old Weddle grew up in Los Angeles’ outer suburbs before starring at Utah. He has started all 16 games in nine of the last 11 seasons for the Chargers and Ravens.

Weddle is nearly certain to replace Lamarcus Joyner in the Rams’ starting secondary. Joyner is expected to leave as a free agent.

___

