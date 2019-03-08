Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Krzyzewski: Williamson ‘doubtful’ for Duke’s game at UNC

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says freshman Zion Williamson is doubtful to play Saturday’s against third-ranked North Carolina as he continues his recovery from a sprained right knee.

Krzyzewski says the 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson had his “first really good workout” Thursday and would do another Friday without contact. The coach added that Williamson had “confidence in his movements” and expressed optimism that he could play in next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Williamson went down early in last month’s loss to the Tar Heels, and has missed four games since. He’s averaging 21.6 points and 8.8 rebounds as a candidate to be national player of the year and the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick.

Krzyzewski says the fourth-ranked Blue Devils will announce Williamson’s status for the ACC matchup after Saturday morning’s shootaround.

