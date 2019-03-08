Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Krutwig leads Loyola-Chicago past Valparaiso 67-54

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 18 points and three assists as Loyola-Chicago topped Valparaiso 67-54 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.

Marques Townes had 15 points and eight rebounds for Loyola (20-12). Lucas Williamson added 10 points.

Daniel Sackey had 11 points for the Crusaders (15-18). Jaume Sorolla added three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

4:46 am
N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

4:46 am
USC seeks revenge on Colorado

USC seeks revenge on Colorado

4:46 am
Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force
Sports

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona
Sports

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

USC seeks revenge on Colorado
Sports

USC seeks revenge on Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content