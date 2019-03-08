Jags clear $30M in space by cutting Jackson, Gipson, 3 more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, offensive lineman Jermey Parnell, running back Carlos Hyde and long-snapper Carson Tinker, creating $30 million in salary cap space for 2019.

The team made the cuts five days before the start of free agency.

The Jaguars are expected to use the much-needed cap room to sign a quarterback in free agency, presumably Nick Foles.

Philadelphia opted not to use the franchise tag on Foles, allowing him to hit the open market next week. He could get a deal worth more than $20 million annually.

Jacksonville did not part ways Friday with quarterback Blake Bortles, but is expected to do so next week. Cutting Bortles would create another $4.5 million in salary cap space.

The Jags saved $11 million by releasing Jackson, who was due to count $15 million against the cap. They saved $7.45 million by cutting Gipson, who was due to count $9.05 million against the cap. They saved $6 million on Parnell, $4.7 million on Hyde and $860,000 on Tinker.

___

