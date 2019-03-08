Furman faces Mercer in SoCon quarters

No. 6 seed Mercer (11-19, 6-12) vs. No. 3 seed Furman (24-6, 13-5)

Southern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer is set to match up against Furman in the quarterfinals of the SoCon tournament. Furman won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last played each other on Feb. 2, when the Paladins outshot Mercer 57.8 percent to 34.8 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to an 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Mercer’s Ethan Stair, Jaylen Stowe and Cory Kilby have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 53 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Matt Rafferty has had his hand in 45 percent of all Furman field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Paladins. Furman has an assist on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) across its past three outings while Mercer has assists on 40 of 71 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer has attempted more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Bears have averaged 21 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com