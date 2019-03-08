Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fleetwood makes 2 eagles, sets target at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood used two new clubs to make two eagles on his way to a 6-under 66 that set the pace Friday in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Without an equipment contract, Fleetwood has a mixed bag of clubs. He decided to put in a new 4-iron, which he used to hit his second shot into 18 feet for eagle on the par-5 sixth. He also added a 7-wood for perhaps his best shot of the round on the par-5 12th, which settled 6 week from the hole.

Fleetwood finished at 9-under 135.

Of those who played in the morning, Billy Horschel (71) had the next best score and was four shots behind.

Rafa Cabrera Bello, who shot 7-under 65 on Thursday for a two-shot lead, played in the afternoon.

Associated Press

