Creighton looks to extend streak vs DePaul

DePaul (15-13, 7-10) vs. Creighton (17-13, 8-9)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over DePaul. In its last nine wins against the Blue Demons, Creighton has won by an average of 17 points. DePaul’s last win in the series came on Jan. 7, 2015, a 70-60 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: DePaul’s Max Strus, Eli Cain and Femi Olujobi have combined to score 58 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 84 percent of all Blue Demons scoring over the last five games.

MIGHTY MAX: Strus has connected on 36.8 percent of the 231 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 32 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Creighton is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 61 or fewer points, and 12-13 when opponents exceed 61 points. DePaul is 5-0 when holding opponents to 63 points or fewer, and 10-13 on the year when teams score any more than 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bluejays have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Demons. Creighton has an assist on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while DePaul has assists on 52 of 90 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Creighton as a team has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams.

