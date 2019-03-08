Creighton, TCU assistants accused of taking bribe on leave

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Assistant coaches Preston Murphy of Creighton and Corey Barker of TCU have been placed on administrative leave by their schools after each was accused of taking a $6,000 bribe from an aspiring sports agent to send prospective clients his way.

Athletic directors Bruce Rasmussen of Creighton and Jeremiah Donati of TCU announced their decisions Friday. The teams finish the regular season Saturday, with Creighton playing Georgetown at home and TCU visiting Texas.

Yahoo Sports reported Thursday that, in a federal court filing in the Southern District of New York, Christopher Dawkins allegedly paid $6,000 to an assistant from schools in Nebraska and Texas in July 2017. Yahoo, citing anonymous sources, identified the assistants as Murphy and Barker.

Yahoo reported Murphy and Barker are not expected to be charged.