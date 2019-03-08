Carter scores 26 to carry Ohio over Miami (Ohio) 66-57

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter had a career-high 26 points as Ohio topped Miami (Ohio) 66-57 on Friday night.

Carter made 11 of 12 from the free throw line.

Jason Preston had 10 points and seven rebounds for Ohio (14-16, 6-12 Mid-American Conference). Doug Taylor added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Teyvion Kirk, whose 14 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Bobcats, shot only 13 percent for the game (1 of 8).

The RedHawks’ 28.4 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Ohio opponent this season.

After falling behind 32-25 at halftime, Ohio outscored Miami (Ohio) 41-25 in the second half to earn the victory. The RedHawks’ 25 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Nike Sibande had 22 points and seven rebounds for the RedHawks (15-16, 7-11). Mekhi Lairy added 16 points. Darrian Ringo had six rebounds.

The Bobcats evened the season series against the RedHawks with the win. Miami (Ohio) defeated Ohio 79-59 on Feb. 9.

