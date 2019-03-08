Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cardinals’ Yadier Molina singles in return from knee surgery

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Yadier Molina went 1 for 2 as a designated hitter Friday, the 36-year-old’s first game for the St. Louis Cardinals since left knee surgery in mid-December.

Molina is likely to be behind the plate on Saturday, catching Adam Wainwright against Houston — about a week ahead of the original projection for him to catch.

A nine-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove, Molina singled through the left side off Patrick Corbin and scored in a three-run Cardinals’ first. Molina then lined out to first.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

Boise State looks to end streak vs Air Force

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

USC seeks revenge on Colorado

