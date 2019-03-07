UTM meets JSU in OVC quarters

UT Martin (12-18, 7-12) vs. No. 3 seed Jacksonville State (23-8, 15-3)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the OVC semifinals is on the line as UT Martin is set to take on Jacksonville State. The only regular season meeting came on Feb. 7, when the Skyhawks shot 53.2 percent from the field while limiting Jacksonville State’s shooters to just 40 percent en route to a two-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Jacksonville State’s Jason Burnell has averaged 17 points and 9.6 rebounds while Marlon Hunter has put up 12.7 points. For the Skyhawks, Craig Randall has averaged 16.5 points while Quintin Dove has put up 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.

CLUTCH CRAIG: Randall has connected on 33.7 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 43 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: UT Martin is 5-0 when it holds opponents to 42.9 percent or worse from the field, and 7-18 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Jacksonville State is 15-0 when it allows 40 percent or less from the field and 8-8 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State is rated second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.2 percent. The Gamecocks have averaged 12.1 offensive boards per game.

