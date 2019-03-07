Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-NEWS

MLB wants notice of lineups before stadium announcement

UNDATED (AP) — Major league teams this season must notify the commissioner’s office of their starting lineups before they are announced at stadiums. The decision Thursday comes in response to the Supreme Court ruling last spring that has led to more widespread legal gambling.

Through last season, clubs announced lineups as they wanted, some by posting in clubhouses, others in email to media, on Twitter or their websites.

MLB will confirm receipt and then distribute the information to its data and business partners. The team may announce the lineup either when it receives confirmation of receipt by MLB or 15 minutes after sending the lineups to MLB.

The commissioner’s office says its new approach “mirrors those of international sports leagues in more developed betting markets.”

In other baseball news:

— Carlos Gomez is back with the Mets, 3½ years after a trade fell through that would have sent him from Milwaukee to New York. New York said Thursday the outfielder had agreed to a minor league contract and will report to big league spring training. A two-time All-Star, the 33-year-old Gomez hit .208 with nine homers and 32 RBIs in 118 games last year for Tampa Bay. Gomez signed with the Mets in 2002 and made his big league debut with New York in 2007. He was traded to Minnesota before the 2008 season

— Bryce Harper homered for the second straight day in a simulated game against Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguers. Harper had an opposite-field homer to left in the first of 12 plate appearances Thursday at the team’s minor league complex. Harper also lined a double down the right-field line, singled up the middle, drove a deep fly to center and had a broken-bat flare to left center. After agreeing last weekend to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, the 26-year-old outfielder is expected to make his first appearance in a spring training game Saturday.

— Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia and has retired from public life. The family of the 74-year-old says Seaver will continue to work in the vineyard at his home in California. Seaver has limited his public appearances in recent years. He didn’t attend the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in January when members of the New York Mets’ 1969 World Series championship team were honored.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Free agent CB Kevin Jonson to visit Browns

UNDATED (AP) — Free agent cornerback Kevin Johnson is scheduled to meet with the Browns, a person familiar with the visit confirmed to The Associated Press.

Johnson, who was released this week by the Houston Texans, is scheduled to be at the team’s headquarters later this week, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not confirming visits.

The 26-year-old Johnson met with Buffalo on Wednesday.

Johnson only played in Houston’s opener last season before he was placed on injured reserve after sustaining a second concussion. Injures have limited him to just 19 games over the past three seasons.

The Texans selected Johnson with the No. 16 overall pick in 2015. They released him to avoid paying his $9 million salary for 2019.

In other NFL news:

— The New York Jets have tendered a second-round qualifying offer to wide receiver Robby Anderson, who could become a restricted free agent next week. Anderson led the Jets last season with 50 receptions, 752 yards receiving and six touchdown catches. The 25-year-old receiver could negotiate with any team as a restricted free agent through April 19. The Jets have the right of first refusal and could match any team’s offer and retain him. If New York declines to match an offer, it would receive a second-round draft pick. Anderson’s rights would revert to the Jets if there are no offers from other teams.

— The Baltimore Ravens have signed pending unrestricted free agent tight end Nick Boyle to a three-year contract, the latest in a series of moves by rookie general manager Eric DeCosta during a busy offseason. Boyle was suspended twice during his first two seasons for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, but played in 31 of 32 games over the last two years. The move comes during an offseason in which the Ravens have already worked a trade that would send quarterback Joe Flacco to Denver;cut six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle; and re-signed defensive back Tavon Young.

—The New York Giants have re-signed Pro Bowl placekicker Aldrick Rosas. The Giants didn’t disclose contract details Thursday in announcing the signing of the exclusive rights free agent. After an inconsistent rookie season, Rosas hit 32 of 33 field goal attempts and 31 of 32 extra point attempts. His .970 percentage on field goals was a franchise record and just slightly behind NFL leader Robbie Gould, who made 33 of 34 attempts. Josh Brown set the previous Giants’ record in 2015 at .938.

—Broncos Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter signed a one-year, $1 million contract to stay in Denver on Thursday, the same day the team officially released strong safety Darian Stewart. The fourth-year pro from Iowa was set to become a restricted free agent next week. Kreiter became the first long snapper in franchise history to earn a Pro Bowl berth last season after he snapped 146 times (85 punts, 35 extra points, 25 field goals and a fake punt) without an unplayable delivery.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed veteran long-snapper Matt Overton, preventing him from becoming a free agent next week. Overton handled long-snapping duties for the Jaguars in 20 games over the last two seasons, filling in for Carson Tinker. Tinker has missed 27 of the last 32 games because of knee injuries. Re-signing Overton could signal the end of Tinker’s time in Jacksonville. Tinker is due to count $860,000 against the salary cap in 2019.

— Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been charged with felony possession of marijuana. A criminal complaint says Thomas’ apartment in a Twin Cities suburb was searched Jan. 16 and officers found more than 143 grams of marijuana — about five ounces — along with drug paraphernalia and $16,000 in cash. The 23-year-old Thomas appeared in five regular-season games last season, rushing eight times for 30 yards.

BOEHEIM-FATAL ACCIDENT

Boeheim deemed ‘not reckless’ in fatal crash, case is closed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim will not be charged in last month’s fatal highway accident and the case has been closed.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Thursday that Boeheim was “not reckless.” He says that after reviewing the police accident report he decided to exercise his discretion in declining to file charges.

According to the report, Boeheim was driving 66 mph five seconds before impact and about 54 mph at impact. The disabled car on the dark highway was going 67 mph when it skidded out.

The report concluded that speed was not a contributing factor to the accident. There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role.

Boeheim accidentally killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez on Feb. 20 while trying to avoid the disabled car. Jimenez had exited the car and was standing near the guardrail.