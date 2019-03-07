UEFA opens formal investigation into Manchester City

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has opened a formal investigation into Manchester City for possible violations of financial monitoring rules.

In the most serious cases of breaking “Financial Fair Play” rules, UEFA can ban clubs from the Champions League.

UEFA says its independent club finance panel is focusing on “several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets.”

Internal club documents about Manchester City’s business have been published in the Football Leaks series led by Der Spiegel magazine.

Spiegel alleged Man City officials have deceived UEFA by disguising the source of revenue from sponsorship deals tied to the club’s owners in Abu Dhabi.

