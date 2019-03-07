Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UEFA opens formal investigation into Manchester City

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has opened a formal investigation into Manchester City for possible violations of financial monitoring rules.

In the most serious cases of breaking “Financial Fair Play” rules, UEFA can ban clubs from the Champions League.

UEFA says its independent club finance panel is focusing on “several alleged violations of FFP that were recently made public in various media outlets.”

Internal club documents about Manchester City’s business have been published in the Football Leaks series led by Der Spiegel magazine.

Spiegel alleged Man City officials have deceived UEFA by disguising the source of revenue from sponsorship deals tied to the club’s owners in Abu Dhabi.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos re-sign Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter

Broncos re-sign Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter

11:58 am
Rantanen and the Avalanche visit the Stars

Rantanen and the Avalanche visit the Stars

7:06 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Kylee Blacksten, Air Academy basketball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Kylee Blacksten, Air Academy basketball

11:48 pm
Broncos re-sign Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter
Sports

Broncos re-sign Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter

Rantanen and the Avalanche visit the Stars
Sports

Rantanen and the Avalanche visit the Stars

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Kylee Blacksten, Air Academy basketball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Kylee Blacksten, Air Academy basketball

Scroll to top
Skip to content