Texas State seeks revenge on UTA

Texas State (23-7, 12-5) vs. Texas-Arlington (15-15, 11-6)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington goes for the season sweep over Texas State after winning the previous matchup in San Marcos. The teams last went at it on Feb. 2, when the Mavericks outshot Texas State 47.5 percent to 39.2 percent and made 13 more foul shots en route to a seven-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas State has relied heavily on its seniors. Tre’Larenz Nottingham, Alex Peacock, Jaylen Shead and Eric Terry have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Bobcats points over the team’s last five games.

NIJAL IS A FORCE: Nijal Pearson has connected on 40.1 percent of the 192 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas-Arlington is 0-7 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 15-8 when it scores at least 61.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mavericks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bobcats. Texas-Arlington has an assist on 50 of 87 field goals (57.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Texas State has assists on 33 of 68 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has allowed only 63.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 20th-lowest figure in the country. The Texas-Arlington offense has put up just 69.1 points through 30 games (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

