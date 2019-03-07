Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tenth-seeded Indiana women defeat seventh-seeded Gophers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 20 points, Brenna Wise added 19 and 10th-seeded Indiana beat No. 7 seed Minnesota 66-58 in a Big Ten tournament second-round game on Thursday.

Patberg and Wise combined to go 6 of 8 for all of the Hoosiers’ 3-point field goals with Indiana (20-11) shooting 46 percent overall. Jaelynn Penn added 11 points and eight rebounds. Bendu Yeaney had eight assists.

Destiny Pitts scored 25 points but missed all seven of her attempts from the arc for the Gophers (20-10), who made only 1 of 15 3-point tries but sank all 17 of their free throws. Kenisha Bell added 15 points — going over 1,700 in her career — and grabbed nine rebounds.

Minnesota led only after making the opening basket. Indiana went ahead by 10 after one quarter and led by 14 at halftime. The Gophers only got as close as six in the final 2½ minutes, but no closer.

Indiana will play No. 10-ranked and second-seeded Iowa in the quarterfinals.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s Scores

7:04 pm
AP Source: Broncos trading Keenum to Redskins

AP Source: Broncos trading Keenum to Redskins

4:39 pm
UNLV looks to sweep CSU

UNLV looks to sweep CSU

3:45 pm
Thursday’s Scores
Sports

Thursday’s Scores

AP Source: Broncos trading Keenum to Redskins
Sports

AP Source: Broncos trading Keenum to Redskins

UNLV looks to sweep CSU
Sports

UNLV looks to sweep CSU

Scroll to top
Skip to content