Samford faces The Citadel in SoCon tourney

No. 10 seed The Citadel (12-17, 4-14) vs. No. 7 seed Samford (16-15, 6-12)

Southern Conference Tourney First Round, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel is set to face Samford in the opening round of the SoCon tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last met on Feb. 23, when the Bulldogs outshot Samford from the field 40 percent to 39.4 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to a four-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: The Citadel has benefited heavily from its seniors. Lew Stallworth, Zane Najdawi, Matt Frierson and Connor Kern have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 94 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Stallworth has made or assisted on 56 percent of all The Citadel field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 43 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Samford is 6-0 when opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 10-15 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Citadel is 7-0 when at least five of its players score in double-figures and 5-17 on the year otherwise.

COLD SPELL: The Citadel has lost its last three road games, scoring 81 points, while allowing 91.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 85.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fourth among Division I teams. The Samford defense has allowed 75.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 244th overall).

