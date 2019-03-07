Ravens get jump on free agency, sign TE Boyle for 3 years

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed pending unrestricted free agent tight end Nick Boyle to a three-year contract, the latest in a series of moves by rookie general manager Eric DeCosta during a busy offseason.

Though Boyle has not scored a touchdown over his four NFL seasons, the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has value that transcends catches and scores.

Coach John Harbaugh says, “He’s an all-around tight end. I would say he’s the best blocking tight end in the league. There’s no question in my mind about that.”

Harbaugh said Boyle signed the contract late Wednesday night.

Boyle was suspended twice during his first two seasons for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, but played in 31 of 32 games over the last two years.

The move comes during an offseason in which the Ravens have already worked a trade that would send quarterback Joe Flacco to Denver;cut six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle; and re-signed defensive back Tavon Young.



