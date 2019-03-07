Providence looks for home win vs Butler

Butler (16-14, 7-10) vs. Providence (16-14, 6-11)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence looks for its fourth straight win over Butler at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Providence was a 68-64 win on March 7, 2015.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Providence’s Alpha Diallo has averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds while Nate Watson has put up 11.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Kamar Baldwin has averaged 17.6 points and five rebounds while Paul Jorgensen has put up 11.7 points.

BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 31.2 percent of the 125 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Butler has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 77 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Friars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Providence has an assist on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Butler has assists on 29 of 68 field goals (42.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Friars have averaged 22.7 foul shots per game this season.

